Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 303,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,463,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 345,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Shares of GS opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.09 and a 200 day moving average of $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.