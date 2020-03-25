Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 219,947 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 163.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Navient worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 280,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Navient by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 52,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Navient by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

