Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 198,186 Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 4,401.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,186 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of PLDT worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,277,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PLDT by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHI opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.41. PLDT Inc has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.7705 dividend. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

PHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

