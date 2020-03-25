Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies traded as low as $74.45 and last traded at $78.16, with a volume of 31411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.87.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

