MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 9.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) shares were down 9.6% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.50 to $13.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MarineMax traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $7.81, approximately 14,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 311,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $186.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

