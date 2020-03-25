Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

MRO opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 84,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

