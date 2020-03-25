Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading 11.9% Higher

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) shares rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.00, approximately 151,744 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 73,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

MANU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $543.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $217.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. Analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 7,136.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $7,015,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $4,875,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

