Man Group plc Sells 43,658 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,658 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $53,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

MNST stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

