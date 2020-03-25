Man Group plc Sells 427,339 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427,339 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.53% of Open Text worth $62,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,729,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,197,000 after acquiring an additional 182,867 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,336,000 after acquiring an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 301,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,231,000 after acquiring an additional 140,853 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pi Financial raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.59. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

