Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $45,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

