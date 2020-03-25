Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $43,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,211,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.20. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

