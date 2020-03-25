Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Man Group plc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 472.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,380 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $63,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 228,946 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

