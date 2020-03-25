Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Man Group plc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 266.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,786 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Cfra upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

Shares of VRTX opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

