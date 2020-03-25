Man Group plc Purchases 37,591 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,591 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.24% of Synchrony Financial worth $55,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

