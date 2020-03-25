Man Group plc Purchases 160,698 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $70,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

