Man Group plc Purchases 1,163,614 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,614 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $51,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

