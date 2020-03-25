Man Group plc Invests $54.18 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,207,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

