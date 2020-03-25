Man Group plc Has $51.10 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 653,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $51,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

CFG opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

