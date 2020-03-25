Man Group plc Has $43.31 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,716 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of Republic Services worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

