Man Group plc Buys 8,591 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.73% of Chemed worth $51,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chemed by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Chemed by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $16,831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $15,215,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $368.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.96.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

