Man Group plc Buys 119,994 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 450.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $64,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $24,500,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 806.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

