MACOM Technology Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,359 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average volume of 430 call options.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $142,019 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

