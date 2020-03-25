Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 5.4% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nomura reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

LOW stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.