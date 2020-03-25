Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

NYSE DAL opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

