Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

