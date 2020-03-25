Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $188,000 Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZUN opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.68. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

