Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 49,836 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,836 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,578 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

