Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 13,066 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 801,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU opened at $233.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.76 and a 200-day moving average of $268.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

