Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

DG stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

