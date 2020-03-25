Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 380.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in Williams Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.