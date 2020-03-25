Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 over the last three months. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

