Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

