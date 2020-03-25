Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $369,000 Investment in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $4,208,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 271.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 425,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

