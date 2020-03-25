Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $110,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,191,658.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average is $244.69. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

