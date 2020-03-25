Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $104,000 Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.