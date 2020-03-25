Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.