Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $93,000 in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after buying an additional 486,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vipshop by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Vipshop by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 923,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

