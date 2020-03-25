Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $91,000 in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 211,515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $8,585,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $16,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

