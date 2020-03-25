Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $191,000 in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,471,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,132,000 after purchasing an additional 207,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

