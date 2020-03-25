Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $106,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

