Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $101,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 436,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,595,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $325.68 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

