Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $136.80.

