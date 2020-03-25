Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $99,000 Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 167,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4,575.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,267,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

