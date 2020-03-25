Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $361,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,423,723,000 after purchasing an additional 472,284 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $6,867,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Chevron stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

