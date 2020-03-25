Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $325,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WFC opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

