Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $155,000 Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

