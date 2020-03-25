Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys Shares of 889 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

