Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 507 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.55.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Cowen began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

