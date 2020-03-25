Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 642.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 330.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 277,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,661,000 after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.