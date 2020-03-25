Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

